“What happened to commitment?”: NFL fans in shock as Germaine Pratt requests trade from Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals may be losing one of their top receivers, and some fans aren't pleased about it. On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that linebacker Germaine Pratt requested a trade.

"Cincinnati has been devoting resources to keeping their offensive core together and Pratt was close to DC Lou Anarumo, who was fired after last season," Rapoport wrote on X.

Some fans voiced their displeasure online, with one saying:

"What happened to commitment."

"The Bengals' defense just took another hit," a fan said.

"Plenty of fits here. Falcons, Jets, Eagles," another fan said.

Here’s what some others had to say about the news:

"Bangggggg," a fan reacted.

Pratt is entering the final year of a three-year $20.5 million contract signed at the end of the 2022 campaign. He's due to make $5.6 million in 2025 with a cap hit of $7.9 million.

A former First-team All-ACC with the Wolfpack, Pratt has played his entire NFL career in Cincinnati, who drafted him in the third round in 2019. He led the Bengals with 143 tackles last season, five of which were for losses, while he also had two interceptions.

Al Golden is the new defensive coordinator for the Bengals. He has a history with Pratt, having previously been his linebackers coach in 2020 and 2021.

Where could Germaine Pratt land?

Given the season he just had, there are sure to be plenty of teams out there who will make Pratt some attractive offers.

His obvious option would be to join the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason. The Colts hired Lou Anarumo as their new defensive coordinator in January. Pratt would surely welcome the opportunity to reunite with a coach he had such a great relationship with.

According to Over the Cap, the Colts have over $28 million in team cap space. Meanwhile, the Bengals have over $46 million in cap room but have other pressing needs. Namely, receiver Tee Higgins is due to become a free agent on March 12, while Ja'Marr Chase will be on the market next year and will have plenty of offers if the Bengals don’t re-sign him for big money before then.

Last season, the Bengals were 25th in team defense, allowing 348.3 yards per game. The Colts could use a player like Pratt, as they gave up 361.2 yards per game in 2024, good for 29th in the NFL.

