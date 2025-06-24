Aaron Rodgers was back on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, his first time since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. While things started off light, the mood changed when McAfee joked about wanting an invite to Rodgers’ wedding reception. It led the quarterback to open up about something serious.

Rodgers said he has been in the public eye for 20 years and has learned the hard way that sharing too much can backfire. He explained that his partner doesn’t want to be in the spotlight. She isn’t a celebrity, doesn’t use social media and doesn’t want her life on display. Rodgers is trying to protect that.

"I mean, it's a sick society, isn't it?" Rodgers said. "It's a sick society. I’ve lived in the public eye for 20 years, had a public relationship — how did that work out? You know, I had people leaking my own information and making up stories that we bought a house together."

He also expressed frustration that some people expect him to share everything, from where he lives to who he’s dating. Rodgers talked about paparazzi following him, people leaking fake stories and even some sharing details about his home in Pittsburgh.

"What is the entitlement to information that we're living in society these days where that’s like a norm?" Rodgers said. "What happened to common decency, about security and a personal life, that we now have to dive into the details of where you live and what you’re doing and who you’re with and who your wife is?"

Additionally, the four-time NFL MVP made it clear he’s not interested in posting romantic photos or selling wedding pics to magazines. He said if his partner wants to be seen, she’ll choose that herself, and that should be respected.

Rodgers ended by asking for space. He said he’s finishing his career in the spotlight, but when it’s over, he wants to be out of it completely. The veteran quarterback also asked for people to stop making up stories and let him live quietly.

Rodgers' comments comes after he was recently spotted taking a solo stroll along the beach in Malibu. Dressed in a white tank top, blue shorts and wired headphones, Rodgers was alone.

Despite wearing his wedding ring, there was no sign of his rumored wife, Brittani.

Aaron Rodgers reluctantly confirmed marriage after press pushed for answers

Aaron Rodgers confirmed his offseason marriage on June 11. However, he kept every detail under wraps.

When asked about the ring on his finger during Steelers minicamp, he said, “Been a couple of months."

Interestingly, he said it without naming his wife or offering any specifics. His rumored wife is widely believed to be Brittani. Rodgers first mentioned her on "The Pat McAfee Show" in December.

He referred to her as his girlfriend at the time, and in April, he described their relationship as “serious." The Steelers quarterback said that he was in a different phase of life and prioritizing off-field commitments.

Brittani has no public Instagram, TikTok or Facebook presence and has not been photographed with Rodgers at public events.

It's quite the stark contrast to his past high-profile relationships with Shailene Woodley, Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick.

