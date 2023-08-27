What happened to Daewood Davis? Dolphins WR carted off the field after taking massive hit against Jaguars

Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field after suffering a major injury in the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the game in the fourth quarter and the Jaguars leading the Dolphins, a pass was thrown his way on a 3rd-and-3.

Before the ball could make it to him he was covered by Jaguars defenders and seemed to get a head injury in the play. He fell down on the field and did not move, with immediate concern being shown for him by the players.

It was a scary moment, which cause the game to be suspended after discussion between officials and team coaches and players. The good news is that based on latest information from Miami Dolphins, Daewood Davis is conscious and has feeling in all his extemeties.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel praises Daewood Davis

All thoughts are with Daewood Davis after this horrific injury. The good news is that he has feeling in his extremities and is being attended to by medical professionals. Our hopes rest with the the experts at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville.

The rookie wide receiver was trying to make the roster of the Dolphins this season where he was in tough competition. With players like Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill already available in the receiver room, it was going to be an uphill battle for him. However, as head coach Mike McDaniel said, his personality was well liked by everyone on the team. He said, after the game was suspended,

“He’s a great spirit, first an foremost … He’s magnetic. He’s got a cool personality to him … He’s a guy that people really root for — that tells you a lot about a person.”

McDaniel was understandably emotional about the whole situation.

That is something his previous coaches seem to attest as well. While playing for Western Kentucky in college football, he was a 2022 Conference USA Honorable Mention.

Before that, however, he played for Oregon where he used to play on both offense and defense as a wide receiver and cornerback, respectively. Head coach Mario Cristobal had said of him at the time that Daewood Davis was

"the most unselfish guy I've ever coached"

It shows his character that has remained constant throughout his football journey. That is why it stings so hard to see someone like him injured. Our prayers are with him in hoping he makes a full recovery and in due course earning a roster spot with an NFL team, ideally the Dolphins.

