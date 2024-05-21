  • NFL
  • What happened to Dallas assault allegation against Rashee Rice? Chiefs WR gets reprieve in nightclub incident

What happened to Dallas assault allegation against Rashee Rice? Chiefs WR gets reprieve in nightclub incident

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 21, 2024 15:16 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night
What happened to Dallas assault allegation against Rashee Rice? Chiefs WR gets reprieve in nightclub incident

Rashee Rice has had an eventful offseason. He has been in trouble with the law on multiple occasions and is facing a potentially lengthy suspension and possible criminal punishment. Part of his alleged wrongdoings included an assault at a Dallas nightclub, but that charge is being dropped.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero said:

"There was also a recent accusation by a photographer about him assaulting the photographer on his way out of a club. I can actually tell you the photographer actually dropped those charges. He gave an affidavit to the Dallas Police Department saying it was a misunderstanding and he wants the charges dropped.”

There was an investigation going on while Rice reported for organized team activities with the Kansas City Chiefs. The assault was unrelated to his car crash, which gave him several outstanding charges. However, it looks as if he's back to just the one incident, though it is a rather substantial one.

Andy Reid said before the assault charges that the team wasn't necessarily looking at cutting him, via CBS Sports:

"We're waiting for the law enforcement part of it to take place, and we'll go from there. As long as he's learned from (the accident), that's the important part of it. We'll take it from there and see what takes place."

The assault came up after that, but it is now in the process of being dropped.

Rashee Rice assault: Will the Chiefs star be suspended?

Rashee Rice is facing multiple serious charges stemming from a car crash in Dallas. The Kansas City Chiefs wideout crashed and fled the scene, and reports state that marijuana may have been involved as well.

Rashee Rice is likely to be suspended in 2024
Rashee Rice is likely to be suspended in 2024

It remains to be seen what sort of legal punishment will come down for his role in everything, but Rice can and likely will be suspended by the NFL regardless of the legal situation.

According to FanSided, The Athletic reporter Nate Taylor says it's almost a foregone conclusion that Rice will be suspended. He estimated that fans won't see Rice on the field until at least October. He is currently in training camp, though.

