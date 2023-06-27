What happened to Darron Lee? Arrest warrant issued for former Jets player

More than four months ago, free agent linebacker Darron Lee was arrested for domestic assault. Now he is in even more trouble.

On Monday, court records revealed that an arrest warrant had been issued for Lee for missing a court appearance in relation to an April 4 incident wherein he attacked his mother Candice and Lindsey McGlone, the mother of his son.

When recounting the incident, McGlone said she overheard Candice screaming at a house in Dublin, Ohio. When she reached them, Lee was on top of Candice, with his fist raised. Candice had been attempting to evict him from the house and was punched "eight to nine times".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the investigation, McGlone also revealed that Lee assaulted her in October last year when he suspected her of infidelity. Among other acts, he threw a phone at her, which wounded her ear and punched a pillow beside her.

An overview of Darron Lee's early football career

Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Darron Lee first established himself at New Albany High School, where he played multiple positions and reached multiple state semifinals. He also competed in track and field.

He committed to Ohio State in 2013 and was initially positioned at quarterback, but played only two games before getting injured. In the ensuing offseason, he bulked up and moved to linebacker and immediately became a starter.

Over the two ensuing seasons, Lee compiled these statistics:

146 tackles (89 solo)

11 sacks

Five pass deflections

Three interceptions

Three forced fumbles

Two fumble recoveries

One defensive touchdown

Seven of those tacked and two of those sacks came at the 2015 Sugar Bowl, where he was named defensive MVP after the Buckeyes defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 42-35.

How did Darron Lee fare in the NFL? A look at his pro stats

With such a decent resume, Darron Lee came off the board early in the 2015 NFL draft - 20th to the New York Jets, helped by a 4.43-second 40-yard dash - fastest among linebackers and faster than most wide receivers. However, he did not break out until 2018, when he had three interception and one touchdown to go with 74 tackles (43 solo), but he would be suspended near the end of the season for PED's.

The following year, he was traded to the Chiefs, where he won Super Bowl LIV despite not playing much - just 31 tackles (22 solo) in two starts. His last games were with the Buffalo Bills, whom he joined after a short suspension for undisclosed reasons.

Overall, Darron Lee has recorded 273 tackles (178 solo), 11 pass deflections, four sacks, three interceptions, and one touchdown. He has made approximately $10.1 million over the course of his career.

Poll : 0 votes