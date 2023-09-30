What happened to David Njoku? Browns TE added to injury report after household accident

The Cleveland Browns were handed a fresh concern for Week 4 with tight end David Njoku listed as questionable against the Baltimore Ravens. Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, Njoku sustained "burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident."

Cleveland dot com's Mary Kay Cabot added further credence to the report, stating that he sustained the burns when he was lighting a firepit in his backyard.

Browns injury report for Week 4: Deshaun Watson, David Njoku major concerns

While Njoku's injuries are fresh, the Browns have already been dealing with another major issue with Deshaun Watson.

The quarterback has been suffering from some discomfort with a shoulder injury. He was limited in training sessions ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Per ESPN, Watson took a positive step in his recovery by doing some throwing late this week. However, he's still questionable to suit up for the Browns on Sunday.

If Watson isn't good to go, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is QB2 on their depth chart and will suit up against Baltimore.

The Browns are currently 2-1 after picking up a surprise 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Week 2 saw the Pittsburgh Steelers put them to the sword, but Cleveland bounced back with a resounding 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans last week.

Titans Browns Football

When will David Njoku return from injury?

Njoku's agent Malki Kawa tweeted in the wake of the report surfacing.

Kawa wrote on Twitter/X:

"Thank you everyone for reaching out, but David Njoku is ok, thank God."

All things considered, if he doesn't suit up in Week 4, Njoku should be fit in time for Week 6 when the Browns take on the San Francisco 49ers. Week 5 is a bye week for Cleveland.