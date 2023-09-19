What happened to Dion Lewis? Tom Brady's Super Bowl-winning teammate arrested

Dion Lewis, part of the 2016 New England Patriots, has been arrested. The former running back was taken in in Florida by authorities. According to a Hillsborough County official, the veteran running back was officially arrested at 3:12 PM on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.

He was eventually released several hours later at 11:48 PM. The running back's bond was set at $500. More details of the allegations levied towards Lewis were not made immediately available, according to TMZ.

Dion Lewis arrested for trespassing

Lewis' biggest claim to fame was by being a Patriots running back. He was a backfieldmate for Tom Brady for several seasons. Over three seasons, he started 19 games in New England, scoring 13 total touchdowns.

In his second year with the Pats in 2017, he was part of the monumental comeback. His team trailed 28-3 before embarking on the largest SB comeback ever and winning 34-28 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dion Lewis and Tom Brady together

He nearly helped New England win another Super Bowl win in his final season with them, but they fell just short in a thriller against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lewis retired in 2021, but he played for the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans before doing so.

This is not the first time Dion Lewis has been in trouble. Lewis was banned from a club after he had to be physically removed back in June of 2023. He punched someone in the head on the way out.

Colonie Police Lt. Daniel J. Belles said via Times Union:

“Mr. Lewis was verbally advised that he is no longer welcome at that establishment, so he could face a trespass charge if he returns there."

This was not the same place that Lewis was recently arrested for trespassing in.