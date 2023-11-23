What happened to Drew Brees in 2023? Exploring former Saints QB's life after NFL retirement

It appeared as though famous quarterback Drew Brees' career was over after he had a throwing shoulder injury during the 2005 NFL season.

Four years later, though, he helped the New Orleans Saints win their historic Super Bowl. That's among the things that elevate the highly regarded quarterback to the top of the NFL record book.

Brees played in his final NFL season in 2020, at the age of 41. For NFL fans, his throwing arm appeared to have lost its strength. It was suddenly hard for him to make the kind of throws beyond 20 yards that he had accomplished so easily during the New Orleans Saints' 2009 Super Bowl triumph.

In Mar. 2021, after giving it considerable deliberation, Brees declared his retirement from the NFL.

There's no denying that playing professional sports, particularly in the NFL, has its share of peaks and lows; nevertheless, many of those low times are made more prevalent by retirement.

It certainly applies to Drew Brees, as the legendary player disclosed this week that he no longer has the ability to throw the ball with accuracy with his right arm, which was once associated with precision.

The shocking reality was revealed by the former Purdue University quarterback in an ESPN Radio interview on Tuesday.

"I'll let you in on a little fact. I no longer throw with my right arm. Nothing moves with my right arm. So I currently throw left-handed in the backyard," Brees told ESPN.

One of the incidents that caused Brees to depart from the Chargers was a terrible shoulder injury he had sustained during the 2005 season.

That necessitated surgery, causing many people to believe his NFL career was finished. In the season finale versus the Denver Broncos, he fumbled and fell on his throwing arm. His shoulder was dislocated as a result of the fall, and other vital body parts suffered severe injury.

Because of how serious the damage was, surgery and a protracted recuperation were necessary.

Despite the fact that medical assistance helped Brees heal and start a fabulous NFL career with the Saints, it appears that the injury's long-term effects are finally creeping back in with the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Is Drew Brees left-handed now?

Recently, Drew Brees disclosed that he would most likely still be active if he was able to throw a football with his right arm, but that's no longer feasible due to a serious shoulder injury sustained in 2005.

Brees claimed that his early career dislocated shoulder put him at a rapid risk of developing a degenerative shoulder and various arthritic alterations. He said that he can no longer throw with his right hand, even though he didn't state clearly that he's now left-handed.

Drew Brees continued to play for the Saints despite the injury, amassing 68,010 yards and 190 scores in 15 years of football. Following the 2009 season, he guided the team to its first Super Bowl victory.