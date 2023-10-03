What happened to Geno Smith? Seahawks QB goes down with knee injury vs. Giants on MNF

Just when the NFL world has written off Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, he returned with a fantastic 2022. He led the league in completion percentage and led the Seahawks to a playoff berth. The team trusted him, making him their starting quarterback during his resurgence.

Smith and the Seahawks are 2-1 coming into their Week 4 Monday Night Football showdown against the New York Giants. He returns to MetLife Stadium, a venue he’s familiar with as a former New York Jets play-caller. Unfortunately, he got injured in the primetime game.

Geno Smith is questionable to return in Week 4 Monday Night Football game

New York Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons tackled Smith as he was on his way to the sidelines. Simmons’ weight went down on Smith’s leg, making the quarterback uneasy during the succeeding drives.

Geno Smith was also brought into the blue medical tent for further attention. Monday Night Football sideline reporter Lisa Salters made an update that they’re not yet sure what the injury was. However, backup quarterback Drew Lock took over from Smith.

The 33rd Team NFL reporter Ari Meirov tweeted that Smith went to the Seahawks locker room due to a knee injury. Initially, it was suspected as an ankle injury, given his discomfort while walking on the sidelines. Meirov also said that Smith is questionable to return in this Week 4 Monday Night Football game.

