What happened to Greg Newsome II? Browns CB robbed at gunpoint for vehicle

Greg Newsome, a promising young cornerback entering his third season, recently experienced a personal loss. According to a source, Newsome was targeted by robbers at a restaurant called FILTER, located within the Perry-Payne Building in downtown Cleveland's Warehouse District. As a result, he lost his car during the incident. Further details remain undisclosed due to an ongoing investigation. Newsome took to Twitter to address the unfortunate incident, expressing his recognition of the harsh realities of the world.

"It's a cruel world we live in (praying emoji)"

Greg Newsome II @gnewsii 🏽 It's a cruel world we live in

A look at Greg Newsome II's NFL career and stats

Before his NFL career, Newsome had an impressive tenure at Northwestern University, where he played a vital role in leading the Wildcats to two conference title games. Throughout his college years, he accumulated notable statistics, including 71 tackles, 20 pass deflections, and an interception and fumble recovery each. In 2021, Newsome was selected as the 26th overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie season, Newsome started in almost all but one of the 12 games he played, showcasing his abilities with 37 tackles, nine pass deflections, and a significant impact on the team. In his second season, he continued to progress, starting in all 15 games he played and contributing with 42 tackles, six pass deflections, a quarterback hit, and a half-sack.

Newsome, however, may be more well-known for the outfit he wore to the 2021 NFL Draft. He wore a black coat that at first glance might have looked ordinary, but actually contained the following messages/slogans:

"Women Can Ball Too" on the left sleeve

"Stop Asian Hate" on the right sleeve

“Black Lives Matter” and “Say Their Names” on the back

Speaking about the slogans on his coat, Newsome told Andscape:

“Equality for everyone has always been huge for me. So that was something I enjoyed putting together for sure.”

“The slogans are some of the things I care about. I’m trying to create awareness about police brutality, equality for women and for the Asian community to not be marginalized as well.”

Which other Browns players have been robbery targets?

Unfortunately, Newsome is not the only Cleveland Browns player to have experienced a robbery. As reported by Browns Digest, another player, yet to be identified, had both their car and jewelry stolen in a separate incident.

The player, who has yet to be identified, joins Newsome and running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton as robbery targets. On Sunday, Felton lost his car from a garage. He told News 5's Camryn Justice that someone might have been following him, then stolen the car shortly after he had stepped out, turned his back, and started walking away.

The car was eventually identified as a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat on Instagram:

