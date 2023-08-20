What happened to Isaiah Bolden? Patriots CB goes down after taking massive blow to head against Packers

Isaiah Bolden suffered a scary in injury in the Patriots preseason game against the Packers, which ultimately led to the suspension of the game. It was a scary moment in what seemed like any other play.

The Green Bay Packers were on a 3rd-and-7 at the 25-yard line when a regulation pass was caught by the receiver. As he took off the field to get a first down, mutliple Patriots players converged. Two of them wem were Calvin Munson and Isaiah Bolden.

As Bolden went in low to tackle, Munson came across chasing across the runner to try and tackle and smashed into his teammate's head. The injured rookie went down in a heap and did not get up, necessating the medical team to come in immediately. You can look at the video below.

Note: Some viewers may find the below video distressing. Discretion is advised.

