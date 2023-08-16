What happened to Ja'Marr Chase? Bengals WR seeking court's protection over harassment from alleged baby mama

It didn’t take long for Ja'Marr Chase to establish himself as an elite NFL wide receiver. He established the most receiving yards by a rookie in a game and a season. That performance merited him Second Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections.

He maintained his excellence throughout his second season, earning another Pro Bowl selection. But while he is performing well on the football field, he is dealing with the mother of his child. That chapter of his life took on a strange twist.

Ja'Marr Chase seeks protection from Ambar Hunter

The former LSU standout seeks a temporary restraining order against Hunter after allegedly harassing him and his mother. According to a report from TMZ Sports, the threats from her allegedly started after the wideout refused to continue their relationship after their one-night stand.

Hunter also claimed that Chase allegedly left her at a hotel on the day she had a doctor’s appointment while she was four days pregnant.

Ja'Marr Chase admitted that he connected with Hunter in July 2021. Since then, Chase claims that the harassment is her way of damaging his reputation and brand. The harassment mainly happens through social media, wherein Hunter claims that Chase doesn’t care about his child.

However, the third-year pro player claimed that they do not have a child together and that she posts photos of another man, not him. Meanwhile, Hunter claims to be a domestic violence victim even if no one has proven the credibility of her stories.

Chase also pointed out Hunter’s ongoing social media rants that went as far as her posting his mother’s mobile phone number on Instagram. Hence, he is seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the harassment.