What happened to Jakobi Meyers? Update on Raiders WR after Week 1 scare 

Jakobi Meyers was helped off the field following being hit to the head in the fourth quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders' win over the Denver Broncos.

Meyers caught a pass in the middle of the field and as he began to run, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson hit Meyers in the head.

Following the hit, players stayed around Meyers while the training staff looked at him and eventually helped him off the field.

Jakobi Meyers injury update

After the hit, Jakobi Meyers did not return to the game and is being evaluated for a concussion, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

With Meyers being evaluated for a concussion, the wide receiver will need to undergo the NFL’s five-step concussion before becoming eligible to return to the field in time for Las Vegas' Week 2 game on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

After the news came out that Meyers was being evaluated for a concussion, Kareem Jackson who made the hit said he was praying for Meyers.

“I just want to say I hope he’s all right,. Obviously, we don’t play this game to hurt guys. It’s a tough sport we play. … Unfortunately stuff like that happens. Definitely sending my thoughts and prayers to him.”

When will Jakobi Meyers return?

As of right now, there is no timeline for when Jakobi Meyers will be able to return.

With it being a possible concussion, Meyers must have to pass the NFL's five-step plan, and until he can pass that, he will be out of action.

If Meyers can pass the concussion test in time, he will be eligible to play in next week's game against the Buffalo Bills. If he does, it would be a big boost to the Raiders' offense as Meyers caught nine passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game with an injury.

Fans should keep an eye out on the Las Vegas Raiders injury report this week to see if Meyers is able to return to practice, which might indicate that he is closing in on his return to playing.