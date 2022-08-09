What happened to Jameis Winston? Saints QB leaves practice early after picking up injury 

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was dealt yet another injury blow this week.

Winston was forced to leave practice early on Monday after reportedly rolling his ankle.

Jameis Winston injury: Andy Dalton finishes practice after QB1's injury

Saints coach Dennis Allen told NFL Network:

“Yeah he was just rolling out in a 7-on-7 period, and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit. We brought him for an evaluation. We’ll see where he’s at.”

Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending ACL tear last October. In seven starts for the Saints, Winston was 5-2 before tearing his ACL.

The Saints QB was having a strong summer, reportedly finishing without an interception in training camp. Backup Andy Dalton took over for Winston after his injury. Ian Book is the other quarterback on the Saints' roster after he was picked in the fourth round of the 2021 draft.

The Saints are already dealing with a couple of injury issues to start with.

Star receiver Michael Thomas was placed on the PUP list to start training camp. While defensive end Marcus Davenport was also placed on the list after he had a portion of his finger amputated in the offseason.

Dennis Allen said Thomas has been "busting his tail to get himself ready to go" but added that he'd much rather have him at 100 percent than risk bringing him in early. Thomas hasn't played in a game since the end of the 2020 NFL season due to an ankle injury.

Thomas, the league's 2019 Offensive Player of the Year, has seen precious little game time with Winston. The duo worked together for just a single half during the 2020 NFL season when Drew Brees sustained rib injuries.

The Saints do, however, have Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry in their ranks, alongside this year's first-round pick Chris Olave.

Jameis Winston will now face an uphill battle as the New Orleans Saints look to climb back to the land of relevance.

Winston, widely tipped as one of the frontrunners to win the Comeback Player of the Year, stands a good chance in this race. Considering the last four players to win the award were all quarterbacks (Andrew Luck in 2018, Ryan Tannehill in 2019, Alex Smith in 2020, Joe Burrow in 2021).

Tennessee Titans superstar Derrick Henry, however, is the betting favorite at the moment. In eight games last season, Henry rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns before being ruled out for the rest of the season.

