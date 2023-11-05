What happened to Jaylen Waddle? Dolphins star sidelined during Germany game vs Chiefs

Jaylen Waddle has been one of the key contributors to the Miami Dolphins' high-powered offense this season. He was expected to play a huge role in their offensive scheme against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 for NFL Germany. This was exactly the case early on in the game, being targeted on the first drive, but a knee injury in the first quarter has put his status in jeopardy.

During an offensive play on the Dolphins' first drive of the game, Waddle was a blocker on the outside before being rolled up on by a Chiefs defender. The medical staff came onto the field to check him out before helping him to the sideline. It was quickly reported just moments later that the superstar wide receiver was dealing with a knee injury and his return to the game would be questionable.

Jaylen Waddle injury update

After the initial knee injury, Jaylen Waddle sat out for the remainder of the Miami Dolphins' first offensive drive against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 NFL Germany. He was officially announced as questionable to return to the game as the medical staff continued to work with him on the sidelines.

When the Dolphins' offense got back onto the field for their second offensive possession of the game, Waddle was fortunately healthy enough to be allowed to go back into the game. This is great news for Miami as they will need all of the firepower they can get if they want to upset the Chiefs at Frankfurt Stadium.

The Chiefs quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the first drive of the game, so it appears that the Dolphins will need to be efficient on offense to compete in this contest. Having Waddle back in the lineup will surely help them to do so.

Jaylen Waddle's recent hot streak

After a slow start to the 2023 NFL season, Waddle has been back to his usual dominant self for the Miami Dolphins. He works in tandem with Tyreek Hill to account for the majority of the receiving work in their offense. Tua Tagovailoa targets each of them often, making them one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL.

Waddle has been on fire in recent weeks, recording a touchdown in three of his past four games. He also set seasons-highs last week against the New England Patriots, recording seven receptions on 12 targets for 121 yards. His strong form comes just in time for an important matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs that could help shape the AFC playoff picture this year.