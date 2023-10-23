What happened to Jaylen Waddle? Dolphins WR exits SNF game after suffering back injury

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had an abrupt exit in their Week 7 Sunday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Alabama standout had two catches for 24 yards before leaving the Lincoln Financial Field turf.

The Dolphins later tweeted that he is questionable to return to the game. There is no word yet on the injury’s severity or the exact nature of his back injury. The AFC East leaders might have to overcome a 17-10 halftime deficit without him.

What happened to Jaylen Waddle in Week 7 of the 2023 season?

The Dolphins updated Jaylen Waddle’s status on Twitter by saying:

“Injury Update | Jaylen Waddle has a back injury and is questionable to return.”

While it’s unsure how the injury happened, ProFootballDoc shared a video of how Waddle walked back to the Dolphins' locker room.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo also shared an update on Waddle’s injury

Before this game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Waddle had 24 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns. After not having a touchdown catch in his first three games, he had scoring receptions against the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers.

Waddle had a season-high 86 yards in Week 2 against the New England Patriots. That performance came after his four-catch, 78-yard haul in the Dolphins’ season opener versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

With Jaylen Waddle injured, Tyreek Hill has stepped up for the Miami Dolphins. Through halftime, the All-Pro wide receiver had nine receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.

However, Waddle returned to the game and caught a 14-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to end the third quarter.

Jaylen Waddle injury history

Waddle has already missed a game this season after undergoing concussion protocol. He did not play during Miami’s 70-point Week 3 explosion against the Denver Broncos after checking out in the fourth quarter of their Week 2 game.

The Dolphins initially listed Waddle as questionable during the final injury report for Week 3. However, they downgraded him to out a day before their matchup with Denver. That’s only the second game Waddle has missed in two seasons and change.

He sat out Week 14 of his rookie season (2021) because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That absence didn’t stop him from finishing with 104 receptions, 1,015 yards, and six touchdowns. He played all 17 games a year later, tallying 75 catches for 1,356 yards and eight scores.

Jaylen Waddle suffered a chest bruise this offseason during their joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons. However, he recovered in time for their practice sessions for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

So far, his only major injury has occurred during his final year at Alabama. He had a high ankle sprain and fracture during their October 19, 2020, game against the Tennessee Volunteers. That injury limited him to six games that season.