What happened to Joe Burrow? Bengals suffer massive blow as QB goes down vs. Ravens

The AFC North matchup between Bengals and Ravens became a bloodbath as Joe Burrow followed Mark Andrews in going off the field. Lamar Jackson was also checked in the interim as all the main characters in the game seemed to drop like flies.

What was surprising, though, was the way the injury occured. Joe Burrow led a long drive that started at their own 18-yard line. He made some good throws and took time off the clock. It culminated in him throwing a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon, that saw the Bengals took the lead for the first time with the game with the score 10-7 in their favor after the conversion.

Even though he was not hit during the release for the scoring pass, Joe Burrow immediately went down injured holding his throwing hand. He then went out of the game and into the tent to be checked. Coming out of the medical examination, he tried throwing a few balls on the sidelines but immediately shook his head and grimaced before heading to the locker room. It was later revealed that he had suffered a right wrist injury, which is also his throwing hand.

Joe Burrow injury update

The right wrist injury was severe enough to eventually rule Joe Burrow out of the game. Jake Browning, the backup quarterback, came in his place and took the offensive snaps from thereon in.

The Cincinnati quarterback was taken to the X-Ray room, following Ravens' tight end Mark Andrews earlier, to diagnose the extent of the injury. It was a sad sight for any Bengals fan.

Having led them to a Super Bowl appearance and two AFC Championship games in the last couple of seasons, Joe Burrow became the highest paid player in the league and Cincinnati was expecting bigger things from him. But a calf injury initially hampered his mobility and they were poor on offense as they slumped to a 1-3 record.

Four straight wins before last week brough them to a 5-4 record and firmly in playoff contention. But now it seems a different injury has struck their quarterback and it could be serious. Even though he was not on the injury report coming into this game, Burrow had a cast on his throwing hand when coming into the stadium.

The worry is that he was already playing through pain and this could have exacerbated it. A tackle by Jadeveon Clowney earlier, when he landed on his hand, might have also contributed to injuring the area further. This is terrible news for Cincinnati who must now keep their fingers crossed