What happened to John Metchie? Texans receiver expected to miss rookie season following Leukemia diagnosis

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie's NFL dream will have to wait a little longer. The 22-year-old announced on Saturday that he was recently diagnosed with a form of leukemia.

The Alabama receiver was taken with the 44th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by Houston. However, with his recent diagnosis, football will take a back seat while he focuses on his health as begins his treatment.

Metchie released a statement via the Texans, saying:

"Recently I was diagonised with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of leukemia. I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God Bless."

After his recent diagnosis, the Texans made the decision to place the receiver on the active/non-football illness list on Sunday.

The Texans receiver was showered with well-wishes with several high-profile people in the NFL offering their love and prayers.

Metchie had a superb college season before the 2022 NFL Draft

The 22-year-old was in fine form for Alabama before he injured his ACL in the SEC Championship game in December. He totaled 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in his 13 games, which saw his stock rise quickly.

Having played three years with the Crimson Tide, a leap into the NFL wouldn't have been a huge one for the 22-year-old.

During his freshman year in 2019, he played only four games and totaled four receptions for 23 yards. He exploded the following year, playing 13 games and catching 55 passes for 916 yards and six touchdowns. He evidently advanced his game in 2021 with his sights set on the NFL draft.

The diagnosis is a step back for the young receiver, but one that he can hopefully overcome. Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes Metchie well in his recovery.

