What happened to Josh Rosen? Former first-round pick cut by Browns

Former first-round draft pick Josh Rosen was cut by the Cleveland Browns on Monday morning. This is just the latest detour for the former UCLA standout, who many once expected to be the next big quarterback in the NFL. Rosen was signed by the Cleveland Browns in July 2022 to a one-year contract. He was then cut at the end of August and signed to the practice squad. Unfortunately, his time with the franchise is now at an end and he will elect to find another team.

Josh Rosen's collegiate career

Josh Rosen - Virginia v UCLA

Josh Rosen was highly recruited coming out of St. John Bosco High School. The California native, who was ranked as a five-star, was seen as the best high school recruit in the Class of 2015. He decided to commit to UCLA and enrolled early in January 2015.

He was named the starting quarterback as a true freshman in Week 1 of the 2015 season. In his freshman season, he threw for 3,670 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games. He started just six games in his sophomore season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

In his junior season, he threw for a career-high 3,756 yards, 26 touchdowns and ten interceptions. After three seasons, he declared for the NFL Draft to pursue a professional career.

Josh Rosen's NFL career

Josh Rosen - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Chargers

Josh Rosen was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the 10th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was the fourth quarterback taken in the first round after many thought he would be the first picked. He signed a four-year deal worth $17.84 million after being drafted. Although Sam Bradford was named the starting quarterback in Week 1, he was named the starter in Week 4 of his rookie season.

In his rookie season, he went 3-10 as a starter, throwing for 2,278 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. After just one season, Rosen was traded to the Miami Dolphins in April 2019. The Cardinals decided to draft quarterback Kyler Murray in the first round. He started the season as Ryan Fitzpatrick's backup and ended up starting three games in 2019 after Fitzpatrick struggled at the start of the season.

In 2020, the Dolphins took the same route as the Cardinals and decided to draft a quarterback in the first round. They took Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama. Rosen was unable to find a spot on the roster behind Tagovailoa and Fitzpatrick. As a result, Miami released him in September 2020.

Three days later, the Tampa Bay Buccanners signed him to their practice squad. The San Francisco 49ers then signed the quarterback in December 2020 after dealing with injuries and COVID-19 issues in their quarterback room. In August 2021, the 49ers released Rosen after they too drafted a quarterback just a few months earlier. With Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, San Francisco were comfortable releasing him.

Before the start of the 2021 NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons signed Josh Rosen and he was named the backup to veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. He made just four appearances in 2021 as the Falcons' struggles continued throughout the season. He completed just two passes with 19 passing yards and threw two interceptions. Rosen was then signed by the Browns, which is where he remained until Monday morning when he was released from their practice squad.

