What happened to Kadarius Toney? Chiefs WR ruled out of AFC Championship Game vs Ravens

The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Kadarius Toney for the AFC Championship game against the Ravens on the road. Toney missed the team's Divisional Round game versus the Bills last week. He is dealing with a hip injury and an undisclosed personal matter.

He has missed the team's last six games. Toney appeared in 13 regular-season games for the Chiefs, totaling 27 receptions for 169 yards and one score. His stint with the Kansas City Chiefs began in October 2022, when they acquired him from the New York Giants.

Toney's time in the Big Apple lasted all but 12 games due to mostly injuries. The Giants' 2021 first-round pick had 41 receptions for 420 yards.

In three games last season with the Chiefs, Kadarius Toney found the end zone twice with 14 receptions and 171 yards. Toney scored the go-ahead touchdown in the Super Bowl last February against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, things have not been the same for the receiver.

This season saw Kansas City lead the NFL in dropped passes with 44, as Toney accounted for five of those. Patrick Mahomes was seen being upset following an interception against the New England Patriots in Week 15. A pass hit the hands of Toney and was picked off by a Patriots defender.

This would be the last time that Toney played in a game with the Chiefs. It means that Kansas City's offense will have to lean more on their other wideouts, like rookie Rashee Rice and veteran Justin Watson. Also, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce might see a bigger role in the AFC Championship game.

Kadarius Toney's injury status: Background on Chiefs WR's injury

Leading up to the game against Baltimore, Kadarius Toney was listed with only a hip injury throughout the week, making the personal designation an addition for Saturday. The wideout was a full participant on Wednesday but limited on Thursday and Friday in practice.

He missed games this season with hip and ankle sprains and possibly re-injured his hip in that New England matchup. Staying healthy has been an issue in his brief time in the league and even while at the University of Florida. It is unknown if Toney will be ready should the Chiefs make it back to the Super Bowl.