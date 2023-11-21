What happened to Michael Thomas? Saints handed major blow over WR’s injury

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas can't seem to catch a break. After dealing with injuries for what felt like forever, it looked like this season it was all behind him.

Thomas has played 10 games and has caught 39 passes for 448 yards and a touchdown, but in the last two games, things haven't gone well.

Thomas had only one catch for nine yards as something didn't seem right, and well, now we know.

What happened to Michael Thomas?

Thomas suffered a knee injury on the first drive against the Vikings last week, and we have confirmation of what many thought.

Per New Orleans reporter Brooke Kirchhofer, Thomas is now being put on injured reserve due to his knee injury.

It means that for the next month, Derek Carr will be without Michael Thomas as the Saints look to take advantage of their 5-5 record and are in first place in the NFC South.

It is a cruel blow for the WR, as in every game except the last two, Thomas had at least three catches and 40+ yards as he looked to be finally getting his feet underneath him again.

But the football gods said no, and now he will miss the Saints' next four games against the Falcons, Lions, Panthers and Giants.

When will Michael Thomas return?

At the time of writing, we don't know the extent of Thomas' injury, so the four-game span for him being placed on injured reserve could extend.

If it is nothing minor, he could return after those four weeks, but of course, being on the IR list means that Thomas will be out for "at least" that duration.

Additionally, when/if Thomas returns could depend on how the Saints fare in those four games. Should they lose them and be out of the playoffs, then there's no sense in rushing him back.

Alternatively, if they still lead the division and have a playoff spot in their grasp, it would make sense for Thomas to return as soon as possible.