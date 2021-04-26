What happened to Mike Davis? How did he die?

The Oakland Raiders drafted defensive back Mike Davis out of Colorado with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the 1977 NFL Draft. Mike Davis had 10 successful seasons with the Raiders and won two Super Bowls. During the 10 seasons with the Raiders, Mike Davis registered 12 fumble recoveries, 11 interceptions, 11 sacks and one touchdown.

Davis joined the San Diego Chargers for a season before retiring in 1987. Mike Davis made one of the biggest plays in Raiders history during the 1980 AFC Divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns. The divisional playoff game was played in frigid temperatures.

At kickoff it was four degrees and had wind gusts of 16 m.p.h. The 1980 AFC Divisional playoff game was the coldest game since the Ice Bowl that was played in 1967. Mike Davis made an interception in the endzone that secured the Oakland Raiders a 14-12 victory over the Browns.

Mike Davis will go down as one of the Raiders' greatest from an interception in an AFC Divisional playoff game. The 'Red Right 88' interception will be mentioned forever by the Raiders fan base.

How did former Raiders defensive back Mike Davis die?

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Sunday that former defensive back Mike Davis had passed away at the age of 65. How Mike Davis died has not been reported as of yet. Davis will forever be mentioned when talking about the Raiders.

"Mike was a beloved teammate, friend and cherished part of our family. The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Mike's family: Mary, Mike Jr. and Allen. Mike will forever be in our hearts and minds."

After Mike Davis made a 'Red Right 88' interception. The Las Vegas Raiders went on to defeat the Chargers and Eagles to win the Super Bowl. Davis started 107 of a possible 115 games for both the Raiders and Chargers.

Rest In Peace to my dear friend Mike Davis. One of the kindest and classiest men I had the privilege to know. You will be so missed 🙏🏻🖤 pic.twitter.com/igy4VyHbLw — Kendra Stabler (@StablerKendra) April 26, 2021

With the news breaking on Sunday, the story is fresh and autopsy reports have not been made. This story is developing and will be updated in the next couple of days as it's reported. Mike Davis will be missed by the Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base and will go down as one of the greats to play for the organization.