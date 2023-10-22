What happened to Mohamed Ibrahim? Lions RB gets carted off the field vs. Ravens

The Detroit Lions can't seem to catch a break against the Baltimore Ravens as running back Mohamed Ibrahim was carted off the field on a stretcher.

The young running back was trying to get something going for his team as they were down 35-0 in the third quarter before disaster struck.

While the incident looked innocuous, Mohamed Ibrahim would suffer an injury after a seemingly normal kick return play. Watch below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, we aren't sure exactly what Ibrahim's injury is as some have stated it's a leg injury, while others have stated it could be a hip injury.

Either way, the fact that a stretcher was needed to take him off the field means that it is likely a significant injury, which is such a shame for a young player trying to make his way in the league.

Mohamed Ibrahim stats

The young running back went undrafted and found his way to the Detroit Lions. He was elevated from the practice squad for the game against Baltimore as David Montgomery was ruled out.

The young back finally got his chance but unfortunately got injured as he hasn't accumulated any stats in the NFL and likely won't for a while.

Expand Tweet

Ibrahim played five college seasons with Minnesota, and he was rather productive in his time there. In total, Mohamed Ibrahim would rush for 4,668 yards and 53 rushing touchdowns on 876 attempts. He would also catch 22 passes for 145 yards as well.

So he was quite productive for Minnesota, which is likely why the Lions decided to take a chance on him.

Mohamed Ibrahim contract details

The young running back was signed to the Lions practice squad after he went undrafted, and as such, he would be awarded a base salary of $216,000, per overthecap.com. His contract reportedly included a $100,000 signing bonus as well.

Expand Tweet

His injury is such a shame as he was finally getting an opportunity after being on the Lions' practice squad.

In what was a good sign (if you can call it that) was Ibrahim giving a thumbs-up as he was being carted off the field.