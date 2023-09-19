What happened to Nick Chubb? Browns RB suffers massive leg injury, gets carted off the field

Nick Chubb has been the heart and soul of the Cleveland Browns' offense for years. He maintains the AFC North squad’s bite from the backfield. His power running earned him four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He could have had five if he didn’t finish four yards short of that mark during his rookie year.

While the Browns bolstered their receiving corps by adding Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, Chubb remains a high-value option for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Unfortunately, what looked like a promising 2023 NFL season has become a disaster for Chubb.

Nick Chubb is out of the Week 2 Monday Night Football game due to a leg injury

Like a movie being replayed, Chubb attempted a routine run behind the solid Cleveland Browns offensive line. However, he went down on the ground after making contact with Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during their 2023 Week 2 Monday Night Football clash.

BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman also tweeted about the unfortunate incident.

Chubb’s teammates tried to help him get up, but he opted to stay down. The Browns trainers checked up on him before being carted off the field.

Monday Night Football sideline reporter Lisa Salters shared that Chubb suffered a knee injury and is out for the game versus their AFC North rivals.

After the injury occurred, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt tweeted:

“Just the worst feeling. Gutted for Nick Chubb. Hope Minkah is ok. Injuries s*ck man. They absolutely s*ck.”

Four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and Ohio native LeBron James also reacted:

“D*MN MAN!!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Nick Chubb. Praying for the absolute best”

Chubb is coming off an 18-carry, 106-yard performance during their 2023 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. The former University of Georgia standout had ten carries for 64 yards in Week 2 before the injury occurred.

With Chubb unavailable, Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. will try to sustain Cleveland’s vaunted running attack. The Browns did not re-sign Chubb’s long-time backup, Kareem Hunt, during the 2023 offseason.

Nick Chubb’s injury history

While Chubb has been one of the more consistent NFL running backs in recent years, he’s had his share of injuries. Three years ago, he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, limiting him to 12 regular season games.

A year later, a leg calf strain sidelined him for two games. Nick Chubb played all 17 games in 2022, finishing with career highs of 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has 1,063 receiving yards and five catching touchdowns in his first five NFL seasons. These numbers earned him one All-Pro and four Pro Bowl selections.