What happened to Noah Brown? Latest on Texans WR’s injury status for Divisional Round

Noah Brown played a role for the Houston Texans in their bid to reach the playoffs. The wideout caught 33 passes for 567 yards and two touchdowns across 10 regular season games.

However, Brown picked up a shoulder injury in the Texans' 45-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round on Saturday. Unfortunately for Houston, the injury that he picked up at NRG Stadium has cut short his season.

Noah Brown injury update

Houston Texans WR Noah Brown

On Monday, the Houston Texans placed Noah Brown on injured reserve, subsequently ruling him out for the remainder of the postseason.

Brown injured his shoulder on the second drive of the matchup against Cleveland. He collided with Browns safety Juan Thornhill in the first quarter and exited the game.

Houston initially listed the wideout as questionable to return before downgrading him as out at halftime. Brown was targeted once but did not make a catch against the Browns.

Notably, the WR was previously on the Texans' injured reserve with groin and back injuries. He also sustained a transverse process fracture in two places and was questionable entering the playoff game against Cleveland.

While the full extent of Brown's shoulder injury has not been released, it's confirmed that he will miss the rest of the Texans' playoff run.

Who will the Texans play in the divisional round?

While the Houston Texans have made it to the divisional round this season, it's a feat not many predicted given their shambolic last season, which saw them win just thrice.

However, the Texans will either make a trip to face the No. 1 seeded Baltimore Ravens or travel to face the No. 3 seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

While both prospects appear challenging, Houston will rely on rookie quarterback CJ Stroud to continue delivering the goods. The signal-caller completed 16 of his 21 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL playoff game on Saturday.