What happened to Otis Anderson Jr.? Former UCF, NFL player killed by father

Former University of Central Florida Knights running back Otis Anderson Jr. was allegedly shot and killed at his parents' home late Monday night.

Anderson Jr. was just 23 years old and had a brief stint in the NFL. The young player was killed by his father, Otis Anderson Sr., in Jacksonville, Florida.

Otis Anderson Jr. murdered by father

According to an arrest report released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, the father-son duo argued over a dog bite, which then turned into an ugly fight. Otis Anderson Jr.'s mother, Denise Anderson, told police that his son and husband had to be separated after a shouting scene. Officers later said the father went to the garage and later confronted his son in the kitchen. By the time the officers returned, Anderson Jr. was shot in the chest. The young athlete was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The report also states that Anderson Sr. had an altercation with Denise. She was hospitalized with multiple graze wounds but was later discharged.

Meanwhile, Anderson Sr. was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He appeared in front of a judge, who found probable cause on the charges.

Notably, Denise works for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, which issued a statement following the incident:

“The men and women of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office join me in mourning with the Anderson family as they deal with last night’s incredible tragedy," Sheriff Mike Williams said. "While the investigation continues to be carried out, we would encourage everyone to keep the family in your prayers as they work through this very difficult time.”

Anderson Jr.'s former coach Josh Heupel posted a statement on Twitter. He wrote:

"Saddened and stunned by the passing of Otis Anderson Jr. Tough and gritty, fun and full of laughter, he made such a positive impact on our university, community, and our locker room. He was an unbelievable teammate. My condolences go out to the entire UCF family."

At the UCF from 2017 to 2020, Anderson Jr. rushed for 2,182 yards and 17 touchdowns, while catching 91 passes for 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns.

UCF released a statement about Otis Anderson Jr.’s death.

“We have now confirmed and are devastated to hear of the passing of Otis Anderson Jr. He was revered by his teammates, our fans, and everyone within Knight Nation. Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who loved Otis. He was taken too soon and will truly be missed,” the statement reads.

Anderson Jr. spent a brief period with the Los Angeles Rams this season after leaving UCF. According to CBS Sports, he spent training camp with the Rams after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft but was cut from the practice squad in September.

