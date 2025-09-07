  • home icon
  What happened to Puka Nacua? Bleeding Rams WR headed to locker room after taking massive hit vs. Texans

What happened to Puka Nacua? Bleeding Rams WR headed to locker room after taking massive hit vs. Texans

By Rob Gullo
Published Sep 07, 2025 22:37 GMT
Houston Texans v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty
Matthew Stafford, left, Puka Nacua, right, during Houston Texans v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua gave a scare to Los Angeles Rams fans in the team's season opener against the Houston Texans.

Nacua left the game in the first half after suffering a helmet-to-helmet hit by multiple Texans defenders on the same play. The hit from Texans linebacker Henry To'oto'o drew blood from Nacua's head, and he briefly exited the game.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter later tweeted an update on Nacua's situation.

"Rams WR Puka Nacua is being evaluated for a concussion."

also-read-trending Trending

While there was some cause for concern, the Rams and Nacua got some good news shortly after his exit. About 20 minutes later, Nacua returned to the game, clearing concussion protocol.

Prior to Nacua's exit, he was one of Matthew Stafford's favorite targets early on, as he had three receptions for 23 yards. After his return, Nacua caught a few more receptions, heading into halftime with a stat line of five catches for 66 yards on a long of 24 yards on six targets. He also has a carry for a yard.

Puka Nacua will look to have a big season, leading to massive extension this offseason

Puka Nacua during Los Angeles Rams v New York Jets - Source: Getty
Puka Nacua during Los Angeles Rams v New York Jets - Source: Getty

Puka Nacua was a late-round draft steal, as the Los Angeles Rams selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Since Nacua is a fifth-round pick, he does not have a fifth-year option as part of his rookie contract.

With Nacua being a fifth-round pick, he is eligible to talk and agree to a contract extension following this season. If Nacua continues the success he's had in his first two NFL seasons, he will be paid big next offseason.

Nacua set the NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season by a rookie in 2023 with 1,446, while also hauling in 105 receptions and six touchdowns. In 11 games played last season, Nacua was once again productive, totaling 79 catches for 990 yards and three touchdowns.

With a big 2025 season, Nacua has the chance to become a top-five, top-10 highest-paid wide receiver this offseason.

Rob Gullo

Rob Gullo

Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game.

Edited by Brad Taningco
