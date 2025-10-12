What happened to Puka Nacua? Rams WR questionable to return after potential injury during Week 6 game vs Ravens

Puka Nacua sounded the alarms for the LA Rams during Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The third-year wide receiver, one of the top players in his position this season, had to exit the field at 10:02 in the second quarter after an incomplete pass from Matthew Stafford.He was helped off the field after the play. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Nacua was questionable to return with a foot issue. Running back Blake Corum (ankle) received the same designation.&quot;WR Puka Nacua (foot) questionable to return; RB Blake Corum (ankle) questionable to return.&quot;Before getting hurt, Nacua was targeted three times, catching two passes for 28 yards.He entered the game as the league's leader in receptions (52), yards (588), which he has translated in two touchdowns. The BYU product is playing at a high level after a 2024 season where he was limited to 11 games due to injuries and losing him would be huge for the Rams.