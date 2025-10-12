  • home icon
  • NFL
  • What happened to Puka Nacua? Rams WR questionable to return after potential injury during Week 6 game vs Ravens

What happened to Puka Nacua? Rams WR questionable to return after potential injury during Week 6 game vs Ravens

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 12, 2025 18:16 GMT
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
What happened to Puka Nacua? Rams WR questionable to return after potential injury during Week 6 game vs Ravens (Credit: IMAGN)

Puka Nacua sounded the alarms for the LA Rams during Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The third-year wide receiver, one of the top players in his position this season, had to exit the field at 10:02 in the second quarter after an incomplete pass from Matthew Stafford.

Ad

He was helped off the field after the play. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Nacua was questionable to return with a foot issue. Running back Blake Corum (ankle) received the same designation.

"WR Puka Nacua (foot) questionable to return; RB Blake Corum (ankle) questionable to return."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Before getting hurt, Nacua was targeted three times, catching two passes for 28 yards.

He entered the game as the league's leader in receptions (52), yards (588), which he has translated in two touchdowns. The BYU product is playing at a high level after a 2024 season where he was limited to 11 games due to injuries and losing him would be huge for the Rams.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications