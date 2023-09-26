What happened to Puka Nacua's father? Rams WR gets emotional remembering dad's tragic death

Puka Nacua has established himself as part of a new generation of wide receivers for the Los Angeles Rams. There are some big shoes to fill as the Rams were the champions just two seasons ago and Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp played pivotal roles. The former is now with the Baltimore Ravens but the latter is still there to mentor the youngsters.

Even with that, Puka Nacua has been getting his fair share of receptions from Matthew Stafford. This season, he has already set the record for the most receptions in a game by a rookie wide receiver in the NFL with 15. And one can safely assume that the person who is driving him to such heights is his late father.

Lionel Nacua, his dad, was the inspiration for him becoming a footballer. As per Pro Football Network, there was a time when the senior Nacua used to ensure that his son spent time breaking down film instead of watching cartoons. It was a passion that was passed down from father to son.

However, tragedy struck in 2012 when Lionel died due to complications from diabetes. He was just 45. He never got to see his son succeed in college or in the NFL. However, his sons all honored his wish to play for his favorite team: the BYU Cougars.

Elder brother Samson Nacua transferred from BYU to the Cougars in 2021, the same year that Puka Nacua also moved there. Another older brother, Kai, also played defensive back for the Univesity.

It is why the young Rams wide receiver gets emotional and looks skyward before games.

Puka Nacua has been a steal by the Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua fell all the way to the fifth round before the Los Angles Rams picked him out of BYU. He has been a revelation so far.

In the first game against the Seattle Seahawks, he had 10 receptions for 119 yards. In the second game against the San Francisco 49ers, he ended up with a record 15 receptions for a rookie and hauled in 147 yards. The only thing missing so far from his resume is a touchdown.

Matthew Stafford now has another viable weapon in his arsenal as the Rams look to come back from the ignominy of last season, when they became the worst defending Super Bowl champions. Puka Nacua is slowly becoming indispensable but he has had to reach where he has the hard way. At each step, he continues to make his late father proud.