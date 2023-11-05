What happened in Raiders’ team meeting with Josh McDaniels? Shocking details emerge about former HC’s rift with players, Antonio Pierce

The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels the day after the team dropped to 3-5 with a loss to the Detroit Lions. Now, five days later, details have emerged about what possibly could have been a reason for his dismissal.

NFL Network's 'Insider' Ian Rapoport received details from unnamed sources about a contentious team meeting. Raiders players and coaching staff were harsh with McDaniels on the Thursday afternoon before the game.

"Last Thursday's practice before the Lions' loss, McDaniels had just a vicious team meeting. Players and coaches had ripped into him. It was ugly. They voiced their displeasure. Then at practice a couple of hours later, he was described as 'not himself'. He was distant, he let plays happen instead of correcting. Players felt he was there in body but, not in spirit. Eventually, it broke him."

What did Antonio Pierce say that angered Josh McDaniels?

FOX's NFL Insider Jay Glazer had additional details about the Raiders' team meeting last Thursday. Antonio Pierce, who was the linebackers coach and has now been named the interim head coach, was also involved.

Pierce tried to motivate the Las Vegas Raiders with his own NFL experience. He was a member of the New York Giants team that won Super Bowl XLII over the New England Patriots. The latter was trying for an undefeated season.

Glazer reported that Pierce tried to tell the Raiders that the Giants believed they could defeat the Patriots. That mindset is part of the game plan in the NFL. McDaniels reportedly didn't like that.

“When he finished up that speech, everybody thinks they’re great —except for Josh McDaniels. Josh McDaniels then goes over to him and says, ‘Don’t ever talk about the Patriots like that'. And then you really saw how divided that building got.”

He apparently told Pierce that he didn't want him to speak about the New England Patriots ever again. It seems that owner Mark Davis wasn't pleased with this encounter, which led to the dismissal.