What happened to Saivion Smith? Lions star suffers head injury, father rushes on field

Detroit Lions safety Saivion Smith suffered a serious injury on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Sunday should have been an exciting day for Saivion Smith. He got the first start of his NFL career at safety against the New England Patriots.

In the first quarter, he was assigned to cover Patriots tight end Hunter Henry. During the play in question, there was little contact between the two before Smith fell to the ground.

#Lions DB Savion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance with family members joining him inside after going down on this play #Lions DB Savion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance with family members joining him inside after going down on this play 🙏https://t.co/O8QXcIbHer

Both the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots medical teams came out to assist the 24-year-old. He initially wasn't moving while laying on the field. Medical staff then put him on a backboard and stretcher. An ambulance was brought onto the field and Smith's family also ran down to his side, riding with him to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Mike Giardi @MikeGiardi Scary scene here at Gillette Stadium. #Lions defender Saivion Smith needs an ambulance to come onto the field for him. Smith jammed Hunter Henry at the line of scrimmage and went to the turf immediately. Lions players are gathered around Smith as they put him in the ambulance. Scary scene here at Gillette Stadium. #Lions defender Saivion Smith needs an ambulance to come onto the field for him. Smith jammed Hunter Henry at the line of scrimmage and went to the turf immediately. Lions players are gathered around Smith as they put him in the ambulance.

The Detroit Lions later reported that the safety had a neck injury but that he did have movement in all of his extremities, which is a positive sign.

This is the latest serious injury in just the first five weeks of the NFL season. The league has been adamant about adhering to protocols, especially when it comes to head and neck injuries.

In this case, the safety was immediately removed from the game and was taken for additional medical assistance. Nonetheless, the NFL continues to learn and make changes to what they can do for overall player safety.

How long has Saivion Smith played in the NFL?

Saivion Smith originally played college football at LSU before transferring to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He then transferred and played for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide in 2018.

Pride of Detroit @PrideOfDetroit Per FOX broadcast, Saivion Smith has movement in his extremities. Per FOX broadcast, Saivion Smith has movement in his extremities.

He went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and was then signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was then drafted in the XFL's Supplemental Draft by the Houston Roughnecks. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 XFL season was cut short and the league essentially went out of business.

The Dallas Cowboys then signed him in April 2020. From then until November 2021, he was signed to the practice squads of the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. In December 2021, the Detroit Lions signed him to the practice squad and then signed a futures contract with the team after the completion of the season.

He has been on the Detroit Lions' practice squad since and was activated this week to make his first career start in the NFL.

