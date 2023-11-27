What happened to Scott Hanson? Everything we know about NFL RedZone evacuation

Scott Hanson may just have had a momentous Sunday, albeit for the wrong reason.

The game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills gained some notoriety after an alarm went off during the NFL Network feed, forcing the veteran presenter and his staff to evacuate their Los Angeles studio.

As the incident occurred, Hanson told the audience:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is a first in my 20-year broadcasting career. There's an alarm going off and we need to evacuate the building. We do not know the nature of the emergency. You can probably hear the alarm going over the top of my right shoulder. It is something completely unprecedented to us. We're all okay and staying calm."

Expand Tweet

At the time of the unexpected evacuation, the Eagles were leading 28-24.

No cause for the alarm has been identified so far, but a statement from the NFL and the NFL Network is expected soon.

Expand Tweet

Who is Scott Hanson? An overview of NFL RedZone presenter's career

Born on June 24, 1971 in Rochester, Michigan, Scott Hanson became naturally inclined towards football at a young age.

He was the team captain at Bishop Foley Catholic, earning All-Conference honors before committing to Syracuse. In college, he played long snapper, wide receiver, and defensive back; and one of his teammates was future Indianapolis Colts Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.

After graduating, Hanson joined Traverse City-based NBC affiliate WPBN-TV as anchor and reporter. He lasted one year before moving to Illinois to be a reporter for WICS-TV, NBC’s Springfield affiliate at the time.

His first big break came when he moved to Florida and ABC-affiliated WFTS-TV, at around the same time as the rise of then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy. Hanson’s coverage of that tale landed him a two-year stint at Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia (now NBC Sports Philadelphia), where he mainly served as anchor for SportsNite (now SportsNet Central) and intermission reporter for the Flyers.

After CSN Philadelphia, he crossed over to the DMV area with CSN Mid-Atlantic (now Monumental Sports Network) in largely the same roles, before joining the NFL Network in 2006, where he premiered RedZone three years later.