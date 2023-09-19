What happened to Shaq Thompson? Panthers LB gets carted off the field after suffering leg injury

Shaq Thompson is one of the versatile defensive players of the Carolina Panthers. Aside from his original position as a linebacker, he also lines up as a safety. That ability to play two positions earned him the nickname “The Big Nickel.”

He’s a significant asset to the rebuilding Panthers because of his ability to cover much space on the field. Unfortunately, his 2023 Week 2 Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints isn’t off to a good start after an untoward incident.

Shaq Thompson got injured because of another incident

Thompson was carted off the field after suffering a leg injury. A secondary contact caused his injury, meaning he would have been safe if he had been in a different position.

Shaq Thompson’s teammate, defensive end Deshaun Williams, slammed New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning onto the Bank of America Stadium turf.

Saints reporter for the New Orleans Times-Picayune Luke Johnson tweeted:

“Panthers DE DeShawn Williams looked like he was trying to bait Trevor Penning into some post-snap shenanigans by taking a few swipes at him after the play. Penning didn't bite.”

Williams’s actions came at a cost after Penning landed on Thompson’s leg, forcing the Panthers linebacker to tumble onto the field. Reports reveal that Thompson suffered a shin injury, making his return to the game doubtful.

Kamu Grugier-Hill took over for Shaq Thompson after the injury occurred late in the first quarter.

A summary of Shaq Thompson’s NFL career

The Carolina Panthers selected Thompson in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, 24 spots after top overall selection Jameis Winston. He has played his entire nine-season career with the Panthers.

Thompson had a decent rookie season, finishing with 50 tackles, two quarterback hits, two pass deflections, and a sack in 14 games. The Panthers reached Super Bowl 50 to cap off his maiden NFL campaign but lost to Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.

He became a significant contributor for the Panthers in 2018 when he collected 80 tackles, six quarterback hits, and 3.5 sacks in 14 games. A year later, he had 109 tackles and three sacks.

The 2022 NFL season marks Shaq Thompson’s fourth consecutive season with over 100 tackles. Aside from tallying 135 tackles, he has four pass deflections, three quarterback hits, and 0.5 sacks.

Despite his versatility, the Panthers haven’t enjoyed much success lately. They last entered the playoffs in 2017 and had six losing records in the last seven years. During that stretch, they’ve also had five head coaches, including current coach Frank Reich.