What happened to Terry Bradshaw on FOX?

The good news for fans of Terry Bradshaw is that the Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL television analyst was back at work on Sunday.

After missing two weeks of his on-air duties for vaguely explained reasons, Bradshaw was back, giving his signature brand of high-energy and often hilarious football commentary on the "FOX NFL Sunday" pre-game show.

The still-unsettling news for fans of Terry Bradshaw is that the 72-year-old wasn't in the FOX NFL studio with the rest of his on-camera team. He was working remotely from home, and there still hasn't been an official explanation for why he was sidelined for the last couple of weeks.

One popular theory is that Bradshaw might have became infected with COVID-19. When FOX's whole "FOX NFL Sunday" regular in-studio crew -- Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Howie Long and Curt Menefee -- was benched two weeks ago, the network released a statement that it was due to precautionary reasons and COVID-19 protocols. It would appear that the crew had at least been exposed to someone with the virus and had to quarantine. Or perhaps one of them had contracted COVID-19 themselves.

'Fox NFL Sunday': Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan and Others Removed From Pre-Game Over COVID-19 Concerns https://t.co/P2z4M8jT2K #SmartNews — James Crawford (@Mista_Craw4ed) November 23, 2020

So no Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Curt Menefee, or Michael Strahan tomorrow. That will be weird 😳 https://t.co/9sDhrcJd3C — Arrick Upton (@ArrickUptonGB) November 22, 2020

The following week, when the rest of the crew -- sans Terry Bradshaw -- was back on-air, concern increased that Bradshaw was ill. Especially since Strahan and Co. said they were thinking about Bradshaw and wished him well.

Fellow Louisiana QB Terry Bradshaw is still missing for the second Sunday on #FOXNFLSunday.



Kirk, Strahan and Howie send their love & say they’re missing the “blonde bomber.” WTH??Does Terry have the Covid? Thoughts & prayers, TB. — David Walker (@DavidWalkerQB) November 29, 2020

Good to see most of the normal Fox NFL Sunday crew is back this week. Hope Terry Bradshaw is alright — Austin (@Austin_712) November 29, 2020

This week, Bradshaw returned to his on-screen role but joined FOX colleague Jimmy Johnson, 77, as a remote analyst.

NFL viewers are delighted to have Terry Bradshaw return to Fox NFL Sunday and Al Michaels back in the booth to call NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Two Hall of Famers return the first Sunday in December. — RudyMartzke2020 (@FakeRudyMartzke) December 7, 2020

Of course, it's possible that Bradshaw has been ill but it has nothing to do with COVID-19. Or he could be physically fine but dealing with some other kind of family or personal issue.

The fact that Terry Bradshaw was at least able to work Sunday from home has to be a positive sign, however.

Terry Bradshaw says Rams should trade for Matthew Stafford

During a "FOX NFL Sunday" segment, Bradshaw raised eyebrows when he said the Los Angeles Rams should cut ties with quarterback Jared Goff and try to acquire QB Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions.

Goff and Stafford are in a similar boat in that they are labeled "franchise quarterbacks" in terms of draft position (No. 1 overall) and salary, but haven't exactly delivered franchise-QB results on the field.

Goff did help the Rams make it to the Super Bowl in the 2018 season, but in the big game he and the Rams' offense could muster only 3 points in a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

Stafford is 0-3 in the playoffs.