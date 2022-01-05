What happened to Titans DE Bud Dupree?

Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree was involved in an altercation at a Walgreens store in Nashville on Sunday night. The incident involved several other people inside the store, including an employee, who Bud Dupree put his hands on. Dupree was charged with misdemeanor assault for his part, which was caught on security video surveillance.

Titans DE Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor assault

Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree was charged with misdemeanor assault for his involvement in an altercation at a Walgreens store on Sunday night. A security surveillance camera inside the store recorded the entire scene.

Tennessee Tyrant @TitanUpTalk Here’s the surveillance footage of the Bud Dupree incident obtained by @TMZ Here’s the surveillance footage of the Bud Dupree incident obtained by @TMZ https://t.co/xopsHeVM82

Bud Dupree's part in what played out can clearly be seen in the video footage. The person that he initially put his hands on and slightly grabbed was a store employee. Reportedly, the initial altercation was between a different person and the employee. They were apparently arguing about something to do with the cell phone involved in the incident.

The customer reportedly left the store after the initial argument and returned with Bud Dupree. Dupree then went on to grab the store employee and his phone. The incident broke apart before it escalated any further than that. Thankfully there were no punches thrown or any further violence. No injuries were reported from the scene.

As for Bud Dupree's actions, he is being charged with misdemeanor assault. He was clearly caught on camera putting his hands on someone. It's not a criminal charge, but there will still likely be some consequences. The exact details of the sentencing will not be known until a later date.

Dupree is to report for booking on the citation in three weeks. Just in: #Titans Bud Dupree is being issued a citation charging him with a misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation with an employee at Wallgreens on Rosa L Parks Blvd Sunday night.Dupree is to report for booking on the citation in three weeks. @WKRN Just in: #Titans Bud Dupree is being issued a citation charging him with a misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation with an employee at Wallgreens on Rosa L Parks Blvd Sunday night. Dupree is to report for booking on the citation in three weeks. @WKRN

Bud Dupree is an important part of the Tennessee Titans defensive front. He has recorded three sacks in ten games this year while playing excellent defense on the edge against the run as well. He is in his first season with the Titans after spending the first six years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has accounted for 42.5 career sacks in 91 total games played.

The Titans enter Week 18 as the top-ranked team in the AFC. If they win their final game of the season, they clinch the top seed in the AFC Playoffs. They are looking to make a deep run in the postseason this year and will need all of their stars to do so. Bud Dupree's availability could possibly be affected, depending on how his new legal situation plays out.

