What happened to Earl Thomas? Former NFL All-Pro arrested on multiple charges

Earl Thomas was arrested in Orange, Texas, on multiple counts. In Austin, Texas, an arrest warrant for the former NFL safety was issued, alleging he “violated a court protective order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children.”

The former safety, by all accounts, threatened to poison his future ex-wife, Nina Heisser, and their kids, per Ryan Autollo of the Austin American-Statesman.

The former Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens safety texted his ex-wife that he had two handguns in his possession. According to the police, he texted the following:

“Waiting on hand in foot is why I’ll kick ur a**”.

He continued to text worrying things the next day, allegedly texting:

“I hope u in the car with him and the kids and yall (sic.) drive off the road.”

The former safety continued, later telling Heisser:

“Ima let my momma and my cousins poison they [their children] a**.”

The way in which former NFL player communicated with Heisser also went against the restraining order. According to Autollo, the authorities claim that he breached a protective order that was given in May of last year:

“In the arrest affidavit, police allege Thomas violated a protective order that was issued in May 2021 by a Travis County civil court judge. That order stated that Thomas could communicate with the woman only through a co-parenting phone application. The woman told police that Thomas refuses to download the application and instead reaches out to her by phone, and he arrives unannounced at places she frequents.”

The warrant for his arrest was issued April 27 of this year, officially charging the ex-NFL player with a third-degree felony for reportedly breaking the protective order.

Earl Thomas and his NFL career

Baltimore Ravens v Seattle Seahawks

He was a first-round pick of the Seahawks (14th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. The safety spent the first nine seasons of his career in the league with Seattle, making the Pro Bowl six times and first-team All-Pro three times.

He had 28 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and 664 combined tackles with the Seahawks. His 28 interceptions is the sixth-most in Seattle history. The safety played the final season of his career with the Ravens in 2019, getting two interceptions, a forced fumble, and 49 combined tackles in 15 games with Baltimore.

We’ll see what happens to the 33-year-old after his arrest as this story continues to develop.

