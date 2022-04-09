What happened to Joshua Emmanuel? Cleveland Browns LB's brother found dead in Hampton, VA

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's older brother, Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, was found dead inside a burning home.

Police in Hampton, Virginia, are looking into the death of the former Bethel High School and William and Mary football linebacker. It has been ruled a homicide after his body was found in the burning house.

Within the home, officers and firefighters discovered Emmanuel's body. He was a resident of the house. Hampton Police Division spokesman Sergeant Reggie Williams stated there was proof of fire in the home.

Sergeant Williams also noted that police are still investigating how Emmanuel died.

A Bethel High football teammate of the victim, Drew Barker, said he was supposed to meet his "best friend" the morning of his death at Cracker Barrel in Hampton.

But when Owusu-Koramoah did not show up at the Cracker Barrel by 9:25 a.m., Barker said he became worried and started calling and texting him.

Barker added:

“It was automatically heartbreaking when he wasn’t answering phone calls because he was the most punctual, respectful, humble and reliable person I know.”

Barker went to Emmanuel's townhouse. He arrived there at about 10 a.m. He asserts that he was one of the first individuals on the scene after the appearance of emergency medical workers. Barker said he wasn't certain if Emmanuel was in the townhouse:

“It was touch-and-go for a while because they weren’t sure if it was him (in the townhouse) right off the bat. We tried to hold out hope as long as we could ... When we found out it was him, it was demoralizing trying to figure out how this happened.”

Barker said that Emmanuel worked as a science teacher at Hampton Christian High School. He played football, basketball, and soccer at Bethel, where he thrived on the academic front.

He sang in the choir at his local church and was also the biological sciences editor for the Bethel High School yearbook.

He later played three seasons as a reserve linebacker at William & Mary, where his major was chemistry.

Authorities in Orlando, Florida, made an arrest in connection with the death of Emmanuel. Thirty-three-year-old Ronald Ivan Scott was charged with one count of murder and one count of arson in Emmanuel's death.

Scott, a native of Hampton, Virginia, remains behind bars in the Orange County Jail in Florida.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's career with the Cleveland Browns

Like his older brother, Jeremiah played linebacker at Bethel High School. The Browns drafted him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Owusu-Koramoah had one and a half sacks, four passes defended, and two forced fumbles in 14 games for the Browns in the 2021 season.

