What happened to Travis Kelce? Chiefs TE suffers leg injury in Week 5

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. At halftime, the teams are leveled up at 13-13, but unfortunately for the Chiefs, their star tight end has suffered an injury.

On the last drive of the first half, Kelce slipped and apparently hurt his ankle. He limped out of the game and was evaluated by the trainers. Kelce was visibly frustrated and threw his helmet as he went back to the locker room.

Currently, the injury is labeled as a foot injury but the Kansas City Chiefs superstar will get further evaluated during the halftime break. This is a developing story, more updates will be provided going forward.

Many believe that the turf at the U.S. Bank Stadium played a role in Travis Kelce's injury, and if it ends up being a serious one, the NFL is likely to face backlash. Earlier this season Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury while playing on the turf field, and in the past many players have called out the league to replace turfs with grass fields.

As per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Travis Kelce was seen jogging around on the field as the teams prepare for the second half. This is a great sign for the tight end, who has possibly avoided a serious injury.

Kelce has taped up his ankle and is aiming to play in the second half. He is currently questionable to return in the game, but it won't be a surprise if he ends up playing. The tight end wants to try it out and help his team record a fourth straight win and maintain a strong hold on the first seed in the AFC.

As per Jordan Schultz, Kelce suffered a high ankle sprain and has been cleared by the team to play. It's now up to the two-time Super Bowl winner to decide about his return to the game.

#UPDATE: Travis Kelce has returned to play against the Vikings.