What happened to Travis Kelce’s dad Ed? Chiefs TE’s father's health issues explored

Ed Kelce is the father of Jason and Travis Kelce, two of the best talents in the NFL currently. While it's indeed a flex to have two future Hall of Famers as sons, do you know that Ed Kelce also had NFL dreams of his own?

Yes, Ed had the potential to make a name for himself on the gridiron had it not been for health issues. In this article, we take a look at what happened to Ed that prevented him from playing football at the highest level. So, without further ado, let's take a deep dive into the story of the eldest Kelce.

What happened to Ed Kelce?

In a "New Heights" episode broadcast earlier this year, Ed Kelce joined his illustrious sons on their popular podcast to have a conversation before their Super Bowl LVII matchup.

Ed reminisced about his earlier days when he was turned away from joining the army due to an old high school football injury that resulted in him having the cartilage in his left knee removed.

Ed said to his sons:

"You've got to remember, everybody in my family prior to me was in the service."

Unfortunately, due to his health challenges, he couldn't join the army. However, he was advised to enlist in the Coastal Guard, utilizing the skills he had already acquired. However, during basic training, Ed Kelce discovered that he had Crohn's disease.

According to a health journal:

"Crohn's disease is an inflammatory disease in the bowel that causes swelling of the tissues (inflammation) in the digestive tract, which can lead to severe diarrhea, abdominal pain, weight loss, fatigue and malnutrition."

This sickness put to bed any chance of Ed being a professional sportsman. Ed summed it up:

"I enlisted in the Coast Guard, and the Chron's reared up. I'd never had that before, and I was sick. I went through most of the basic training with some severe gastrointestinal issues. They don't need sick people in the service; they need people who are ready to perform."

Thankfully, his condition didn't stop him from raising two future NFL legends, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. The Kelce name is synonymous with greatness in the league, and no one can put a damper on that.

Travis Kelce's NFL legacy

Travis Kelce is the younger Kelce brother and inarguably the most popular in the household. Travis has spent his full NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs and is regarded as arguably the best pass-catching tight end of all time.

Travis Kelce's trophy case includes but isn't limited to two Super Bowl rings, four First-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections, eight straight Pro Bowl appearances and a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Furthermore, Travis Kelce is the owner of multiple NFL records. That includes the most seasons with the most receiving yards in a year by a tight end, 1,000 plus receiving yards by a tight end and most seasons with 100+ receptions by a tight end. He's a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Jason Kelce's NFL legacy

Jason Kelce is the older Kelce brother and one of the most excellent centers in NFL history. Jason has spent the entirety of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and has been as steady as it comes in his 13-year NFL career.

Jason is the Travis Kelce of centers in today's NFL. He has a stacked resume, including but not limited to one Super Bowl ring, five first-team All-Pro nods and six Pro Bowl selections.

He has started every game of his NFL career and is typically the first name on the Eagles' team sheet. Jason Kelce is a leader in the Eagles' locker room and is a significant reason why they have been relevant in the past decade.

Like his brother, Jason Kelce is a lock to join the Hall of Fame once he calls it a day.