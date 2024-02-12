"What happened to Travis?": Taylor Swift fans 'lowkey panic' as Travis Kelce, Chiefs struggle in Super Bowl 58

Taylor Swift's fans aren't used to a struggle for their newfound Kansas City Chiefs. Not only is their superstar singer a seldom loser, but the Chiefs have been very successful this year. In fact, they've won several games in a row and of course are one of two teams still standing. However, in the first half of the game, they didn't look like that team.

Swifties took to the Internet to discuss this somewhat new experience. The team was trailing 10-3 after just getting on the scoreboard before halftime. Their offense was largely AWOL, and it had Swift fans struggling.

One fan urged everyone to remain calm for a moment, since the Chiefs faced a worse deficit last year. They overcame a 10-point halftime deficit last year against the the Philadelphia Eagles, another game that featured a poor first half.

They said:

"For everyone who is new here, the chiefs were down 10 at halftime at last years Super Bowl and they came back and won."

This had fans both concerned and relieved that the Chiefs theoretically still stand a strong chance of coming back in the game.

Many Swifties are brand new to the NFL. It's not a sport many of them are familiar with, and a struggle plus a deficit can feel insurmountable when it's really not.

Can the Kansas City Chiefs turn it around for the Swifties?

The Kansas City Chiefs trail at halftime, something he has seen before. They've trailed time and again, and Patrick Mahomes often rescues them. Whether or not he'll be able to do this against an opponent like the San Francisco 49ers remains to be seen.

Can the Chiefs turn it around?

However, it's far from over. The Chiefs trailed by 10 last year and won 38-35. The first Super Bowl against the 49ers saw a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter before they scored 21 in about seven minutes to come from behind.

Those games don't affect this one, but they are reason enough to believe in the Chiefs' ability to come back. Travis Kelce and company believe they can.