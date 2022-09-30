What happened to Tua Tagovailoa Vs the Bengals: Dolphins QB Head Injury and Broken Finger

Tua Tagovailoa left the football field for the second time this NFL season after some bizarre decisions from the Miami Dolphins medical team.

The Miami Dolphins played the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, during which Tua suffered a concussion at the end of the second quarter when Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou attempted a sack and brought down the Miami QB.

Following the play, Tua appeared to suffer a concussion yet again after seemingly suffering one the previous Sunday.

In Week 3, during the game against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa stumbled off the field because of what looked like a head injury. However, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel later revealed that Tua did not have a concussion and suffered a slight back injury.

After Tagovailoa departed the field in Week 4, veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater replaced him but couldn't lead the Dolphins to their fourth victory. The Cincinnati Bengals ended up defeating the Dolphins 27-15.

Tua concussion sparks questions about protocol

Tua was knocked to the ground while competing against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium and sustained head and neck injuries, according to the team. His hands were rigidly locked as he fell to the ground on his back and slammed his head.

The Miami quarterback remained motionless with his fingers clasped while the entire squad huddled together. He was transported to a hospital in the Cincinnati area on a stretcher, where it was determined that he had suffered head and neck injuries.

A concussion is a head injury that needs some time to heal. If it is repeated frequently, it can cause severe injuries to the brain.

The NFL is working to improve trauma prevention and care protocols required in the league.

Has Tua Tagovailoa been discharged yet?

According to experts, Tua Tagovailoa is not in danger because he is conscious and has control of his extremities. They also disclosed that he will soon board a flight with the rest of the team to head back home after being released from Cincinnati.

Since he suffered a concussion, the team will keep an eye on his recovery.

As things stand, Tua Tagovailoa stands to miss next week's game against the New York Jets on October 9.

Could the Dolphins have avoided Tua's Injury?

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel was questioned about whether Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in their most recent game against the Bengals.

McDaniel said the team followed protocol and he was certain that Tua didn't suffer a concussion earlier.

However, McDaniel reiterated that as long as he's head coach, he would not put any of his players in harm's way, and if Tua Tagovailoa had a concussion last week, they would have reported the injury.

It's tough to say if the Dolphins could have avoided the injury, as the sack made by the Bengals defensive lineman was brutal, but doubts have been raised over the Dolphins' medical team and how they handled the situation.

