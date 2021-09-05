What happened to Tunch Ilkin? How did he die?

On Saturday morning, the NFL community lost Tunch Ilkin at the age of 63.

Ilkin was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2019. Tunch Ilkin stepped down from his broadcasting job on June 3, 2021, to focus on his treatment with ALS.

Tunch Ilkin's career is tied to Pittsburgh

Ilkin was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1980 through 1992 and played at right tackle. He made two pro-bowls in 1988 and 1989. he started in 143 games and appeared in 176. 12 of his 13 seasons were played under Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll..

Starting in 1998 six years after his retirement, he got a broadcasting job for Steelers radio. He broadcast every game for the Steelers radio alongside Bill Hargrove, Craig Wolfkey and Myron Cope. Ilkin worked in the broadcast booth for 23 years. Ilkinn also had a great relationship with his partners in the booth.

Iilkin called 480 games and three Super Bowls during his time and formed relationships with coaches and players alike.

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Tunch Ilkin: pic.twitter.com/fdjFz9rI23 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 4, 2021

He was a distinguished supporter of the Light of Life Rescue Mission, an addiction recovery ministry and homeless shelter. Tunch Ilkin also had dreams of coaching an American football team in Turkey someday. Those roots go back to when his parents immigrated from Turkey when he was two years old.

Pittsburgh will mourn Iilkin's death

The effects of Ilkin's passing will be felt throughout the Steelers' organization. Ilkin developed a close relationship with several Steelers players during his time as a broadcaster.

The impact of Tunch Ilkin's loss won't pass in the eight days before the Steelers' week one game against the Buffalo Bills.

Former Steelers Ramon Foster and Brett Keisel posted tributes on their social media accounts mourning Ilkin's death after the news emerged.

Tunch Ilkin was excited for the Steelers' week one game, despite not being in the broadcast booth.

"“I just had fun” Llkin said following the announcement of his retirement. “I had fun, I worked with two legends- Bill Hargrove and Myron Cope- and I had fun with those guys” And when the Steelers open the season (Agsainst Buffalo) you can bet I'll be watching the game."

Steelers players and coaches alike will take time to mourn the loss of Tunch Ilkin. Ilkin was a football player, but more importantly, he was a man who left an impact on people after his time with pro football was over.

Hard to put into words how much Tunch Ilkin meant to me! Love you Tunch & Family! https://t.co/MGTvBt3xwA — Denzel Martin (@Coach_DMartin) September 4, 2021

