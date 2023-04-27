What happened to William Moore? Former Falcons CB reportedly gets arrested for shooting car with kids in back seat 

As per recent reports, former Atlanta Falcons safety William Moore has been arrested.

Despite the expected lifestyle, not all NFL stories end up with brand deals and new houses on cul-de-sacs. Including CTE and other issues, a few players have suffered after their NFL careers came to an end.

In an unexpected series of events, Moore was placed under arrest for shooting a car that had children in the passenger seat. The former NFL star was arrested on Sunday, and will is facing six charges. According to the woman involved, Moore was getting agitated for no reason.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers were… PRAYERS: Former Pro Bowl defensive back William Moore who played seven seasons for the Atlanta #Falcons was arrested this week after he allegedly shot at a car while children were inside it, per @TMZ_Sports According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers were… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… PRAYERS: Former Pro Bowl defensive back William Moore who played seven seasons for the Atlanta #Falcons was arrested this week after he allegedly shot at a car while children were inside it, per @TMZ_Sports:According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers were… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

It started with Moore's daughter playing with a woman's niece at Alexander Park in Atlanta.

Apparently, the two girls were playing tag, and Moore believed her niece had slapped his daughter. As she spoke to Moore, the lady's tires were slashed, as captured in a video. Furthermore, it was Moore who approached the woman with is complaint, following which the situation extended.

"He was livid over absolutely nothing," the woman said.

When she decided to leave, Moore blocked her in the parking lot. Though the woman attempted to escape the situation, she accidentally hit Moore's car. Later, the former NFL star got out of his car and fired shots.

William Moore at a Seattle Seahawks v Atlanta Falcons game

William Moore remains in custody as police charge him with assault

As of now, the police (Gwinnett County) have reportedly charged Moore with, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of damage to property, two counts of child cruelty and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

He is yet to be released.

His bond, however, was set at $21,700.

William Moore at a New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons game

Doing well for himself as a football player, Moore played for Missouri before being selected by the Atlanta Falcons during the 2009 NFL Draft. A Round 2, No. 55 pick, the Pro Bowler totaled 365 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, and 16 interceptions while in the league.

Playing from 2009 to 2015, Moore spent his entire career with the Falcons.

He was a part of the Pro Bowl in 2012.

