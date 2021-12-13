What happens if the score is tied after overtime in the NFL?

For the most part, overtime is rarely seen, and NFL games have a winner and a loser after four quarters of football. Sometimes the game comes down to a team needing a field goal or touchdown to win or tie the contest.

This often happens late in the fourth quarter. Sometimes, when the scores are level and the time reaches zero, the two teams will play what is called overtime.

Scores tied after overtime — is there a winner?

The NFL tweaked the overtime rules in 2017 and shortened the length from 15 minutes to 10 minutes. Both teams get an opportunity to possess the ball; but if the team that receives the ball first scores a touchdown, they are declared winners.

However, if the team receiving first does not score or only scores a field goal, then the other team will get a chance to possess the ball. Ten minutes is a long time to score; but sometimes, for whatever reason, neither team scores. What happens then?

Unfortunately, if the scores remain level at the end of overtime, the game is declared a draw. When this happens, it will be seen on the team's overall record. Therefore, a team that has a 5-3-1 record has five wins, three losses and one draw.

Not often do games end in draws; but it's not unusual to see a draw in the regular season. On the other hand, there has to be a winner when it comes to playoff games. Unlike the regular season rules, if the teams are tied at the end of overtime in a playoff game, another ten-minute period of overtime will commence. This will continue to happen until a winner is declared.

There have been six occasions of double overtime in the NFL playoffs. The last time that happened was in 2012 between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos. Legendary Ravens kicker Justin Tucker kicked a 47-yard field goal in double overtime that saw the Ravens emerge victorious 38-35 in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game.

