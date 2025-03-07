“What the heck is Cincy doing?” - Former NFL QB calls out Bengals for trying to trade Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson has established himself as one of the NFL's premier pass rushers since joining the Cincinnati Bengals on a four-year, $60 million contract ahead of the 2021 season. The star defensive end has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his four seasons with the franchise and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2024 after leading the NFL in sacks.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared that the organization has permitted Hendrickson to seek a trade on Thursday, tweeting:

"The Bengals have taken the rare step of granting All-Pro DE Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade. “It’s been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years,” said Hendrickson, the NFL’s sack leader. “I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options.”"

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky questioned what the Bengals are doing, responding:

"What the heck is Cincy doing!!!!!!!?!!?"

Hendrickson recorded 46 total tackles, 33 of which were solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, 36 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and six passes deflected. In addition to being named a first-team All-Pro, he finished as the AP Defensive Player of the Year runner-up. He has one year remaining on his contract, where is he set to count for $18.6 million towards the cap.

Trey Hendrickson previously speculated that a trade was possible

While Trey Hendrickson is coming off the best season of his NFL career, he noted that a trade was a possibility. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show" during Super Bowl week, the four-time Pro Bowler stated:

"If it's something we can agree on in terms, that would be great. Ideally, my wife and I would love to stay in Cincinnati. If it's something that helps the Bengals win the Super Bowl, if they get picks or anything like that, I want to help win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati, whether I'm there or not." [h/t ESPN]

Bengals director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, discussed a potential extension for the pass rusher at the Senior Bowl, noting that while the franchise wants to retain him, they cannot have highly paid players at every position. Hendrickson added that he wished he heard the comments directly from the franchise rather than through a text from his dad. He did note, however, that his goal remains to bring a Super Bowl to Cincinnati.

