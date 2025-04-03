"What about Jalen Carter?" - Fans accuse Howie Roseman of double standards after his comments on not scouting players convicted of domestic violence

The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the best teams at evaluating talent in the NFL draft and general manager Howie Roseman has been doing a fantastic job at getting contributors on their rookie contracts. However, it appears that he has a very important rule when looking for players.

Ad

On "The McShay Show" with NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay, Howie Roseman discussed how he does not even approach players with domestic violence charges. He said:

“I won’t even watch them; I don’t even want to talk… I can’t go. He did a 10 years ago and he learned from it… it just doesn’t work for us.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, fans on social media questioned his scouting idealogy, alleging double standards.

"If you kill people in a car accident it's all forgiven though right? The story changes when the players drop," One person posted on social media

Expand Tweet

Ad

"But he'll sure as hell draft a DT who got his teammate killed in a street race," Another person commented on the video

The questioning of the logic regarding drafting defensive tackle Jalen Carter continued to be a topic.

"But they'll draft Jalen Carter. Spare me the BS," Someone commented on social media

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Didn't they recently draft a dude in Jalen Carter who literally killed 2 people????" One commenter wrote on Twitter

The Philadelphia Eagles hold the 32nd pick in the 2025 NFL draft and hold eight picks, all in the first 168 selections in the draft at the time of writing.

Howie Roseman discusses building the Philadelphia Eagles roster

Howie Roseman has made the Philadelphia Eagles a self-sustaining juggernaut in terms of building a dominant roster. With some trades to move off highly-paid veterans, Roseman discussed his philosophy on how he builds the team during the NFL Annual Meetings.

Ad

"Every dollar that you spend is a dollar less that you can spend on some of these younger players that maybe you want to retain. Getting out in front of it was important to us. And again, hard decisions."

Roseman continued to explain how the Eagles have been able to keep a lot of their talent as they play out their rookie contracts.

Ad

"We've been very fortunate to be aggressive in keeping our guys and signing guys in free agency. And it's also gotta align with (the) draft and having young players. Certainly, that's the importatn thing to do is draft well and keep you players. We've got to make sure that going forward we have an opportunity to do that as well. A lot of those playersr that we're talking about are good young players that we're excited about." h/t NFL

The philosophy has helped the Eagles continue to be viewed as a significant threat, making three of the last eight Super Bowls and winning two in the process. It will be interesting to see if more teams begin to follow the same ideologies that helped Philly succeed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.