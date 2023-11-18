What is Jalen Carter's Target incident all about? Everything we know so far

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was selected ninth overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft, despite being regarded as one of the top-five prospects before the draft day.

Off-field issues played a role. In March, following a crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia football player and staff member, the player entered a plea of not guilty to charges of reckless driving and racing.

Carter was recently involved in another off-field incident and was interrogated by police earlier this week at a store. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that police spoke with the rookie defensive player and a female companion on allegations that they had stolen goods from a Target store.

Initially, an employee of the store reportedly spoke with Carter and his female colleague before the police questioned them. The player was not been taken into custody though, and no police report about the incident has been made.

Carter brushed it off when questioned about the incident on Friday, claiming that it was just a simple misunderstanding.

"Probably, it was simply a misunderstanding," Carter said. "I don't really know too much about it," as reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Despite Jalen Carter's performances on the field this season, which have made him incredibly valuable for the Eagles, the organization needs to keep an eye on his off-field problems.

Carter has been involved in eight Eagles games this season and is a strong contender for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He has racked up 14 pressures, two forced fumbles, five tackles for a loss, seven sacks and seven hurries.

With four sacks and seven quarterback hits, he's ranked third and fourth on the team, respectively.

Exploring Jalen Carter's salary and contract with the Eagles

Following a stellar collegiate football career at the University of Georgia, Philadelphia Eagles selected rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In May, Carter reached an agreement with the organization on a four-year contract.

Carter's contract is for a fully guaranteed $21.8 million, with an average salary of $5.4 million per year, according to Spotrac. As with all first-round selections, the contract includes a fifth-year team option.

The 22-year-old sensation recorded six sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in his collegiate career.