What is Jalen Mills' contract with the New England Patriots?

The New England Patriots reached a deal with defensive back Jalen Mills. New England have signed free agents Matt Judon, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jonnu Smith, and Davon Godchaux. They have also brought in offensive lineman Trent Brown and signed quarterback Cam Newton once again.

New England may need Mills this season, especially if Stephon Gilmore gets traded. Gilmore has expressed concerns about his contract with the Patriots. With that being said, how much did the New England Patriots spend on defensive back Jalen Mills?

NFL Free Agency: New England Patriots sign Jalen Mills to a four-year, $24 million contract

New England Patriots DB Jalen Mills

Jalen Mills will sign a four-year, $24 million contract with the New England Patriots that has $9 million in guaranteed money. Mills played both cornerback and safety for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. Jalen Mills has started 49 games for the Philadelphia Eagles over the last five seasons.

During the 2020-2021 NFL season, Jalen Mills posted career highs in sacks and tackles. Mills registered 1.5 sacks and 74 total tackles. 59 of the 74 tackles were solo tackles. The New England Patriots added depth to their already stacked secondary.

The New England Patriots have Jalen Mills under contract until the 2025 NFL off-season. Jalen Mills made $8.1 million in the five seasons that he spent with the Philadelphia Eagles. He will now make $6 million a year with the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

NFL Free Agency: How does Jalen Mills help the New England Patriots defense in 2021?

New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported that Stephon Gilmore won't play for $7 million in 2021. The New England Patriots cannot expect Gilmore to play for that dollar amount when he has been the best defensive player on the Patriots roster. Mike Giardi made this statement about Stephon Gilmore.

"He's not playing for $7 million. And they don't expect him to play for $7 million. That's just not how it's going to work for a guy who was, two years ago, the Defensive Player of the Year."

Stephon Gilmore is worth more than $7 million a year. The Patriots will need to restructure the veteran cornerback's deal like they did last season. If the Patriots and Gilmore cannot come to an agreement, we could potentially see him on the move this off-season. The deal to bring in Jalen Mills could be a sign that things are not going well between Stephon Gilmore and the Patriots.