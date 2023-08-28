What is Jimmy Graham's ethnicity? Exploring Saints TE's background

Jimmy Graham returned to the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The tight end is expected to play a big part for the franchise in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Graham looked sharp in the preseason and recently made a stunning grab to score a touchdown against the Houston Texans on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. While Graham's return to the Saints has become the talk of the town in New Orleans, fans have also been curious to learn more about his background.

According to reports, Graham is of multiracial ethnicity. He was born on Nov. 24, 1986, in Goldsboro, North Carolina to a black father and a white mother. In Jun. 2020, Graham took to social media and revealed that he identifies as a black man, despite coming from a mixed background. He wrote:

"I am a BLACK man. Black dad. White mom. Not black when you want me to be or white when you want me to be. I shouldn’t have to choose. I am who I am. I build. ... I don’t tear down other BLACK MEN. I have felt the pain."

A look at Jimmy Graham's NFL stats and career

The New Orleans Saints selected Jimmy Graham in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft. He played five seasons with the franchise, earning First-Team All-Pro honors in 2013, before joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.

The tight end spent three years with the Seahawks before joining the Green Bay Packers in 2018. Graham had a two-year stint in Green Bay, playing alongside Aaron Rodgers.

He signed for the Chicago Bears in 2020 and played two seasons with the franchise before leaving in 2021. Graham was a free agent last season before the Saints signed him on a one-year deal earlier this year. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the upcoming season following his return to New Orleans.

In 12 seasons in the NFL, Graham has racked up 713 catches for 8,506 yards and has scored 85 touchdowns. The 36-year-old also has five Pro Bowl honors.

