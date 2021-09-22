What is John Elway's net worth?

John Elway, born John Albert Elway Jr, is most famously known as a two-time Super Bowl-winning QB with the Denver Broncos in the 90s. John Elway was the number one overall pick in 1983 from Stanford.

He went on to play 16 seasons with Denver, winning two Super Bowls, a league MVP award, and made nine Pro Bowls. He played in five total Super Bowls with the Broncos and retired after winning his second in 1999.

He also most recently served as the President of Football Operations for the Denver Broncos. John Elway served as the General Manager from 2011 to 2020. He helped get the Broncos to two Super Bowls in that time span, winning one of them.

Up until this past weekend, John Elway was 10th on the NFL's all-time passing yard list. Aaron Rodgers surpassed Elway's 51,475 passing yards during Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions.

John Elway investments

While John Elway made quite a name for himself as a player in the NFL, he eventually strayed away and found other business opportunities for himself as well. In 2002, he was the co-owner of the Colorado Crush of the Arena Football league. He remained the co-owner until the league's cancelation in 2008. Elway was one of the 17 owners to vote to suspend operations permanently.

John Elway also ventured outside of football for his investments. He is the owner of four steakhouse restaurants called "Elway's". He also owned auto dealerships named John Elway Autos and sold them for over $80 million to AutoNation Inc.

He later ended the agreement and removed his name from the dealerships to be able to get back into business at a later date. John Elway remains in the auto game today with Cadillac, Toyota, Chevrolet and Jeep dealerships in Colorado.

Icon LASIK was endorsed by John Elway after he received LASIK eye surgery from the Denver company in 2008. In 2019, he partnered with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to raise awareness for Dupuytren's contracture, a rare hand condition that Elway himself has.

Net Worth

Throughout his NFL career as a player, John Elway made over $45 million in his contracts. The $45 million doesn't include endorsements with Nestle, Sprint, and Chevrolet as a player. John Elway signed a five-year deal with the Denver Broncos in 2017 as the General Manager and his salary is predicted to be at least $4 million per year.

Looking at all of John Elway's contracts, bonuses, and business investments, it can be assumed that he has made a pretty penny or two in his time. His net worth clocks in at around $145 million. He also has a $7 million mansion in Englewood, Colorado.

$145 million may not seem like a lot of money, but John Elway played in an era where there were no luxurious contracts like in today's NFL. Still, John Elway was able to keep from going broke and making bad financial decisions like so many players before and after him. However, he did lose several million dollars in a Ponzi scheme back in 2010, along with his business partner and other parties.

The Denver Broncos are up for sale and Elway has expressed interest in joining a group to purchase the team, which would surely upgrade his net worth.

